NBA

Playoffs: A star-studded

Round 2 of the playoffs is here

Steph vs. LeBron. Celtics vs. 76ers. Knicks vs. Heat. Jokic vs. Durant. Big names. Big rivalries. The NBA has gotten a starry second-round slate, with Stephen Curry and Golden State set to meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Philadelphia taking on Boston in the renewal of a rivalry between two of the best sports cities in the country. Already underway in Round 2: Miami vs. New York, another matchup with tons of past playoff history, and a Denver-Phoenix series pitting two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets against past MVP Kevin Durant of the Suns.

Curry scores playoff

career-high 50

as Warriors down Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in the winner-take-all Game 7. Curry’s points are the most in NBA history in a Game 7, topping former teammate Kevin Durant’s 48 for the Nets against Milwaukee in 2021. The Warriors fell behind 2-0 in this series then won twice on the road in front of a hostile, cowbell-clanging crowd in the state capital to become the first reigning champion to drop the first two games and win any postseason series.

NFL

AP Report Cards: Texans,

Eagles get highest

NFL draft grades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Texans got two of the best players in the NFL draft in the first three picks. The Eagles added three more defensive standouts from Georgia. While it takes two or three years to judge whether players panned out, it’s easy to identify the potential winners of the 2023 NFL draft. Houston selected quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and traded up to get Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the third pick. In a 10-minute span, the Texans added two players who could dramatically change the future of the franchise. Defending NFC champion Philadelphia needed to replenish the defense so it looked toward the two-time national champion Bulldogs.

Rams draft QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

LOS ANGELES — Stetson Bennett will get a chance to deliver for the Los Angeles Rams. Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft. That unites him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Van Lith moving from Louisville to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU. The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a team-high 19.7 points last year for the Cardinals. She led Louisville to the Final Four in 2022. Van Lith arrives with two years of eligibility. She also arrives as one of the sport’s most marketable names when it comes to endorsements with college athletes permitted to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.