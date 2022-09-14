ON THE SIDELINES

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over facility

COLUMBIA — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned practice facility was supposed to be built in South Carolina. GT Real Estate Holdings says Rock Hill and York County are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. Tepper's company offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. York County says it is entitled to more than $80 million. Rock Hill wants the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.

Flacco to start again for Jets in Week 2 at Browns

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh is keeping Flacco under center this week despite a less than inspired performance by the 37-year-old quarterback and the rest of the offense in a 24-9 loss to Baltimore in the regular-season opener. Flacco was starting for the injured Zach Wilson. He was 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown and one interception while facing constant pressure from the Ravens.

Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help pay for one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects. Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and was spent on a new volleyball facility at a university both men attended. The 2017 texts show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant was “on board” with the plan. Bryant's left office in 2020. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging that they misspent welfare money.