ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vanderbilt coach sidelined over pro-Kanye post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from his job while the university continues an internal review of his recent comment on social media defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Lee released a statement Monday night that Vanderbilt has gotten several questions and concerns over Jackson’s comment on Facebook. She said an internal review began immediately with the issue now referred to the Equal Opportunity and Access office. Jackson apologized late last week and coached in a loss to South Carolina.

NFL

Ravens get past Saints 27-13

NEW ORLEANS — Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves. Baltimore won its third straight and remained atop the AFC North at 6-3, one game ahead of Cincinnati. The Saints fell to 3-6 and were outclassed by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters. The Ravens converted 9 of 15 third downs.

Panthers sticking with Walker as starter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks says P.J. Walker will remain the team's starting quarterback Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Walker finished with a 0.0 QB rating and got benched at halftime of a 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield will remain as the Walker's backup with Sam Darnold likely being inactive. Wilks made no promises as to who’ll play beyond this week. Wilks cited the Panthers being on a short week and Walker having played well against the Falcons in Week 8 as reasons to stick with him.

TENNIS

Former No 1 Ash Barty rules out comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old Barty said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” she said. Barty married long-time partner Garry Kissick in July. She said she was unsure what her future held, although she was already enjoying mentoring young players — something which could point to a future role as Australian Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) captain.

Garcia wins WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Caroline Garcia took a tight first set and went on to a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka to win the championship of the WTA Finals. The sixth-ranked Garcia became the second Frenchwoman to win the season-ending event. Amelie Mauresmo did it in 2005. That was also the last time the WTA Finals were held in the U.S. The event was moved from China. Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens beat defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9, for the double title.