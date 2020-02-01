Finau takes Phoenix lead
SCOTTSDALE. Ariz. — Tony Finau and Webb Simpson crashed golf's biggest party with some back-nine fireworks.
Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Phoenix Open, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, a birdie on TPC Scottsdale's stadium par-3 16th.
Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a round of 64.
Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back. Holmes shot 70 and Swafford had a 66. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles.
Xander Schauffele (66), Adam Long (66) and Scott Piercy (68) were another shot back.
It's unanimous: Ravens' Jackson MVP
MIAMI — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
That's right: The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.
Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterback the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl. New Orleans' Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England's Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April's draft.
Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.