Michigan State coach retiring after 13 seasons
(AP) From "pride comes before the fall" to Little Giants, Mark Dantonio leaves Michigan State fans with an abundance of fond memories after bringing the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which his teams won three Big Ten titles and he became the school's winningest coach. The 63-year-old Dantonio called his decision a difficult one while noting the nonstop demands of the job.
"I will miss it all but feel the sacrifices that I have made away from my family must now become my priority at this time in my life," said Dantonio, who added that he still plans to have a role within the athletic department.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff. They went 7-6 this past season.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio.
Jaguars to play 2 games in London next season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have long-term plans in place to generate more revenue. They expect to break ground on an entertainment district adjacent to their aging stadium this spring and eventually hope to develop the shipyards along the St. Johns River.
Both are years from completion.
In the meantime, the Jaguars have found a short-term solution: another home game in London.
Jacksonville announced Tuesday it has reached an agreement with the NFL to play consecutive home games at Wembley Stadium next season, doubling the franchise's overseas income and potentially strengthening its foothold in a market the NFL wants to expand.
Packer Willie Wood dies at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Wood, the Hall of Fame defensive back who won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made the first interception in Super Bowl history, died Monday. He was 83.
Wood died of natural causes in Washington, according to Robert Schmidt, his longtime friend and former teammate at Southern California. Wood had suffered from advanced dementia for several years.
After being undrafted out of Southern California, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder signed as a free agent with the Packers and played safety for them from 1960-71.
Wood had a key interception in the first Super Bowl, returning it 50 yards to set up a third quarter touchdown that sealed the Packers' 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 1967.
Vernon Davis retiring
WASHINGTON — Vernon Davis announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins that included winning a Super Bowl title.
The 36-year-old said Monday he decided to retire because of the wear and year on his body. Davis said he's walking away from football while his body is still healthy enough to pursue other opportunities.
"I look forward to the next favorite phase of my professional career, which will include opportunities in business and television," Davis said in a statement. "I will hold football in my heart forever, and I am grateful for the opportunities I've had while playing this great game."
Falcons cut ties with Beasley
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have cut ties with outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks in the team's run to the Super Bowl but didn't come close to matching that production over the last three seasons.
The decision announced Monday means the 27-year-old Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.
Beasley was the No. 8 overall pick out of Clemson in 2015. He blossomed in his second season, leading the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as the Falcons made the Super Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.