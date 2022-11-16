ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has canceled its home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school says it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26. Former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip, killing Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, was critically wounded.

UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference rivals Tennessee and LSU are at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the SEC appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall. USC, the Pac-12′s best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh.

Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.

Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

HBCU college quits tournament after racial abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A women’s volleyball team at a historically Black college walked out of a banquet and withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse. Officials say a Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially motivated picture” during the Southern States Athletic Conference’s volleyball awards banquet. It was held last week during the tournament in Montgomery. A conference statement calls the act “vile and vicious.” The school is supporting the team for its bravery, and the conference says it's still investigating.

NFL

Texans claim Amari Rodgers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans claimed receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers.

MLB

Verlander, Alcantara are Cy Young Award winners

HOUSTON — Houston’s Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.

It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit’s Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.

The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in 2011, becomes the 11th player to win it three times. He also won unanimously in 2011.

Verlander led the majors with a 1.75 ERA — the lowest of his 17-year career — after missing almost all of the previous two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Alcantara had a 2.28 ERA while pitching a major league-best 228 2/3 innings and six compete games. It’s the first Cy Young for the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who becomes the first Marlins player to receive the honor.

Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes, the 15th time the NL has had a unanimous winner. Atlanta’s Max Fried was second with 72 points, including 10 second-place votes, and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías was third 66 points and seven second-place votes.

Behind Verlander, who was the 11th AL pitcher to win unanimously, was Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox with 97 points and 14 second-place votes and Toronto’s Alek Manoah with 87 points and seven second-place votes. The three pitchers were named on every ballot.

NASCAR

Tony Stewart gets his driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Stewart won the battle with partner Gene Haas over who would drive the No. 41 Ford next season. Haas said he wanted Cole Custer to return for a fourth season, but Stewart wanted to promote reserve driver Ryan Preece. SHR said Wednesday the ride will go to Preece and Custer will return to the Xfinity Series in a new second full-time SHR entry. Preece spent all of 2022 doing simulator work to help SHR's four-driver lineup learn NASCAR new Next Gen car. He had hoped being embedded in the organization would lead to a life-changing opportunity for him with SHR.