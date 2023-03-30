COLLEGE BASEBALL

Leggett's #7 to be retired by Clemson

CLEMSON -- Former Clemson Head Coach Jack Leggett will have his #7 retired in a ceremony at Doug Kingsmore Stadium prior to Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on April 15 at 4 p.m. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Leggett served as Clemson’s head coach for 22 seasons from 1994 to 2015 after spending two seasons as an assistant coach under Head Coach Bill Wilhelm. As head coach, Leggett led the Tigers to 955 wins, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and six College World Series berths. Clemson was the seventh-winningest program in the nation during his time as head coach.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

DALLAS — Iowa's Caitlin Clark is The Associated Press college women’s basketball Player of the Year. She led Iowa to the Big Ten tournament title and to its first Final Four in 30 years. Clark received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, who won the award last season, garnered the other eight votes. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana's Teri Moren wins AP Coach of the Year

DALLAS — Indiana coach Teri Moren is The Associated Press college women's basketball coach of the year. She led Indiana to its first Big Ten regular season championship in 40 years. The Hoosiers rose to No. 2 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll and earned the school’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Moren was honored Thursday as the AP women’s basketball Coach of the Year, the first time she has won the award. She received 12 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina's Dawn Staley was second with eight votes.

AP source: Miller declares for NBA draft

Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and potential in his lone season of college basketball. But that season was also blemished by revelations that he was present at a fatal shooting near campus in January. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman told ESPN his decision to leave for the NBA. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed that decision to The Associated Press, but spoke on condition of anonymity pending Miller’s official declaration. He is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.

GOLF

Zhang sets another record for lead in Augusta Am

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rose Zhang is taking a five-shot lead into the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur. It's already among the most prestigious amateur titles in women's golf and about the only thing Zhang hasn't won. Zhang set the tournament record with a 66 on Wednesday. She followed with a 65 on Thursday to reach 13-under par at Champions Retreat. All 72 players get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, and the final round of the ANWA is Saturday at the home of the Masters. Zhang leads by five over Andrea Lignell. Jenny Bae is another shot back.

NASCAR

Bubba Wallace rebuilds confidence on track

Bubba Wallace's self-confidence is struggling after a slow start to the season and back-to-back poor finishes as he heads into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. But it is an important weekend off the track for the only full-time Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. He is using Richmond to host his second annual “Bubba's Block Party” at the track on Friday night. The event is designed to broaden the fan base and bring minorities to the track to show them NASCAR is a welcoming sport.