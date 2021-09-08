ON THE SIDELINES

Raducanu 1st qualifier in US Open semis; Zverev wins
NEW YORK — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay.
Look at her now, two weeks into this adventure: The 18-year-old from Britain is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. And she hasn't even dropped a set yet.
“My flights were booked at the end of qualifying,” Raducanu said with a chuckle Wednesday, “so it’s a nice problem to have."
Showing off the shots and poise of someone much more experienced, the 150th-ranked Raducanu became the second unseeded teen in two days to secure a spot in the final four, eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Stricker chooses youth over experience for US Ryder Cup team
The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice.
Stricker, equipped with the most captain's picks in Ryder Cup history, added four more rookies to his team Wednesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots. His six selections included obvious choices and, as always, a few that could have gone either way.
Among those left out was Patrick Reed.
Stricker chose the next four players in the Ryder Cup standings — Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English — along with Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.
Past success earns Royal Portrush the 2025 British Open
The British Open is making a rapid return to Royal Portrush.
The R&A said Wednesday the world's oldest major championship will be back at the Northern Irish venue in 2025, just six years after attendance records were broken on the Dunluce Links when it staged the British Open for the first time since 1951.
Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open — a record in the championship's 161-year history — as Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days, too.
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said there is a "tremendous capacity to make it bigger and better."
“The extraordinary scenes we had that week were different — they felt different — and we increasingly came to the conclusion that there is something special about an Open here," Slumbers said, "and that if we delayed coming back, we may lose some of that magic.
Texas NAACP files federal complaint over 'The Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas chapter of the NAACP and a group of students have filed a federal civil rights complaint against the University of Texas for its continued use of school song “The Eyes of Texas," which has racist elements in its past.
The complaint filed Sept. 3 with the U.S. Department of Education alleges that Black students, athletes, band members, faculty and alumni are being subjected to violations of the Civil Rights Act and a hostile campus environment over the “offensive,” “disrespectful” and “aggressive” use of the song.
The NAACP and the students want the federal government to withhold funding from the university.
Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP and a Texas law school graduate, on Wednesday sharply criticized Texas for requiring the Longhorn Band to play the song at athletic events and expecting athletes to stand and sing it after games.
“It’s like slave owners making slaves buck dance for their entertainment,” Bledsoe said.