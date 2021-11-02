ON THE SIDELINES

The Broncos (4-4) managed five sacks and a pair of Justin Simmons end-zone interceptions as they snapped a four-game skid before bidding their all-time sacks leader farewell.

"This team, they're going to start winning soon," Miller said as he headed to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of second-day draft picks in 2022. "I wanted to be a part of it to fix it."

Instead, Miller is joining forces with Aaron Donald in LA, where the Rams (7-1) are trying to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the second straight team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP may be on his way to the West Coast, but first he needed to say goodbye to the Rocky Mountains and the only organization he has ever known.

"It's always tough whenever you leave," Miller said Monday as he sat in the back seat of a Cadillac Escalade before making his way out of the team's complex. "It was an honor and a privilege to play here."

Louisville CB to miss rest of season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says that top cover corner Kei'Trel Clark will miss the remainder of this season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference loss at North Carolina State.