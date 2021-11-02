ON THE SIDELINES

Watson staying put for now
(AP) Deshaun Watson's future destination remains unknown.
The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.
The Texans (1-7) had long discussed dealing Watson to the Miami Dolphins but the teams couldn't agree to the significant compensation, a person familiar with those discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.
Houston now has an opportunity to involve more teams in the bidding for Watson during the offseason, especially if his legal issues are resolved. The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl pick who had his best statistical season last year on a 4-12 team. Watson threw for an NFL-best 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He led the Texans to consecutive AFC South titles in 2018 and 2019.
Police: Raiders' Ruggs to face DUI case in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.
According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.
The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified.
Ruggs, 22, "showed signs of impairment," police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs' injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening.
Titans sign Adrian Peterson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, 36, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add him to the active roster with the Titans (6-2) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.
Running backs coach Tony Dews said Peterson obviously has been a great player and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day. Dews said he will need to see Peterson on the field to gauge what shape the running back is in.
Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday for his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday.
Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
The teams made the announcement a few hours before the NFL's trade deadline.
The move gives Kansas City's struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks.
"I enjoy working with Melvin," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "It just didn't work out the way we envisioned, the way he envisioned. And sometimes it happens in free agency."
Tomlin did not confirm that Ingram asked to be moved, but hinted Ingram had become dissatisfied in recent weeks.
Ingram, a former South Carolina Gamecock, spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Steelers on the eve of training camp.
Von Miller headed to Rams
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos got a taste of life without Von Miller when the star linebacker was held out of Denver's scratch-and-claw 17-10 win over Washington.
The Broncos (4-4) managed five sacks and a pair of Justin Simmons end-zone interceptions as they snapped a four-game skid before bidding their all-time sacks leader farewell.
"This team, they're going to start winning soon," Miller said as he headed to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of second-day draft picks in 2022. "I wanted to be a part of it to fix it."
Instead, Miller is joining forces with Aaron Donald in LA, where the Rams (7-1) are trying to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the second straight team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
The Super Bowl 50 MVP may be on his way to the West Coast, but first he needed to say goodbye to the Rocky Mountains and the only organization he has ever known.
"It's always tough whenever you leave," Miller said Monday as he sat in the back seat of a Cadillac Escalade before making his way out of the team's complex. "It was an honor and a privilege to play here."
Louisville CB to miss rest of season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says that top cover corner Kei'Trel Clark will miss the remainder of this season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference loss at North Carolina State.
Satterfield announced the sophomore cornerback's diagnosis during his weekly news conference on Monday. He said Clark underwent an MRI and will have surgery on the knee.
Clark had emerged into one of the ACC's top cover players and led the conference with 12 passes defended, including three interceptions. He's the third Cardinals starter lost to a season-ending injury, following linebacker Monty Montgomery and receiver Braden Smith.
Louisville (4-4, 2-3) hosts third-place Clemson (5-3, 4-2) on Saturday night.