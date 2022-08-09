ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Bears star LB Smith requests trade

Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team has not negotiated in good faith for a contract extension.

Smith, who does not have an agent, wrote Tuesday in a statement to NFL.com that he has “officially” asked to be dealt and that it was “deeply painful.” He said he has been trying to negotiate an extension since April and accused the team of trying to take advantage of him.

“Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here,” he wrote. "They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith. Every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it.’ The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it.”

Smith, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2018, was second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Broncos' sale approved

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The record $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law has been unanimously approved by NFL owners. This was the expected final step in the team's transfer from the family of the late Pat Bowlen.

Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner and her husband, Greg Penner, are the new owners. The vote was taken at a league meeting at a hotel in Minnesota.

Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. He has an estimated net worth of $60 billion. He becomes the wealthiest owner in the league.

Commanders fire Mills

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant.

Rivera hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as Carolina Panthers coach.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN out of Big Ten TV rights negotiations

The Big Ten's next television contracts will not include a deal with ESPN. Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the Big Ten was looking for a seven-year deal worth $380 million per year from ESPN, and the network declined. The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were not being made public. Sports Business Journal first reported that ESPN was out of the Big Ten negotiations and CBS and NBC were likely to land pieces of the conference’s rights. ESPN has held television rights for the Big Ten since the mid-1980s. The network has shared Big Ten rights with Fox in the latest contract, which expires in 2023. Fox will remain the primary rights holder.

NASCAR

LeBron James school student

treated to VIP access by NASCAR

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar's mission shifted into another gear with one of the students at the school in Akron, Ohio. Sixth-grader James Bromsey III was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR’s race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. It was a fitting way to celebrate a student. His father, James Bromsey II, died four years ago. He told family and friends that his son would be in the Akron Soap Box Derby, and he participated in the event in June.