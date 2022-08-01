ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

49ers sign Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice. The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Brittney Griner's trial resumes

MOSCOW (AP) — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate has expanded from a cramped courtroom on Moscow’s outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is to return to court on Tuesday. That is a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As the trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced rising calls for action to win her release. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

TENNIS

Donald takes over as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald is Europe's new captain for the Ryder Cup in Italy next year. The job had belonged to Henrik Stenson. But then the Swede went back on his pledge to support Europe by signing on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The European tour stripped Stenson of the job. It now belongs to Donald. He's a four-time Ryder Cup player who never played on a losing team. Donald also is a former No. 1 player in the world. The matches are in September 2023 at Marco Simone in Italy. Donald is keeping Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice captains.