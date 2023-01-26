ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

McClendon to wear

late teammate's number

in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl. McClendon accepted an invitation this week to play in the all-star game at Mobile, Alabama. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says McClendon has been assigned No. 77, which was Willock's uniform number at Georgia. McClendon and Willock were both in a vehicle that crashed on Jan. 15. McClendon sustained only minor injuries, but Willock was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A university employee also was killed, and another seriously injured.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Rybakina, Sabalenka

to meet in women's final

MELBOURNE, Australia — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has reached her second final in the past three Grand Slam tournaments by beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Australian Open. Azarenka was the champion at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013. She joins a list of players eliminated by Rybakina over the past two weeks that includes No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko and 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins. Rybakina will take on No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final. Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam title match by defeating unseeded Magda Linette 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the semifinals.

BASEBALL

A's running out of time to find

home in Oakland, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics have spent many years trying to get a new stadium. Time is running out on their efforts. They have watched Bay Area neighbors the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues. The A's have been negotiating for a stadium in Oakland or Las Vegas. Oakland officials want to keep the A's, but they have been careful about spending public money. Las Vegas officials aren't likely to provide public funding. The A's also could explore other cities.

OLYMPICS

Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia’s path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year has become clearer amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. Russia and Belarus have been invited to compete at the Asian Games. That is a key qualifying event in several sports. Russia is broadly welcoming the IOC-backed plan and Ukraine is seeking to rally support against it.