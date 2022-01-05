ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Derrick Henry cleared to practice for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have moved a step closer to having the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year back, opening the 21-day window Wednesday for Derrick Henry to start practicing.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday a decision was expected by mid-week on Henry's status, and the team announced Wednesday morning before practice that Henry had been activated.

Henry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry was the NFL's leading rusher with 937 yards when he was put on injured reserve, and he still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.

The Titans (11-5) still will have to decide whether to add Henry to the 53-man roster before Sunday's game in Houston or hold him out for the playoffs.

NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations

The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects.

In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it's determined a club representative displayed conduct that is "disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional" during an interview. Fines and/or suspensions of individual club employees also could be imposed, according to the memo.

"We aim for dignity, respect and professionalism," league executive Troy Vincent told the AP. "It's that simple."

The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement. Wide receivers and tight ends will run crossing routes instead of wheel routes, and running backs will run option routes instead of corner and post-corner routes.

"All clubs should ensure that prospective draft picks are afforded a respectful and professional NFL environment — one that is consistent with state and federal law and our shared commitment to respect, diversity and inclusion," the memo states.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas State defeats LSU in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON — Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note Tuesday night with a dominant 42-20 win over short-handed LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.

Kansas State (8-5) also got a strong performance from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who returned to make his final collegiate start after missing the regular-season finale with an ankle injury.

Thompson completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns and was chosen Texas Bowl MVP. Malik Knowles had two touchdown catches and 42 yards receiving.

Kansas State enjoyed its most lopsided win over an SEC opponent in school history, improving to 5-17 against the conference.

