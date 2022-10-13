ON THE SIDELINES

GOLF

Mickelson says LIV on rise

Phil Mickelson is back in Saudi Arabia for the first time since his disparaging remarks about the Saudis were published. And he's doubling down on his support of Saudi-funded LIV Golf and his criticism of the PGA Tour. Mickelson says he's glad he's on the winning side of the divide in golf. He says LIV Golf with its 48-man fields is trending. And he says the PGA Tour is on a downward trend. Mickelson also says he never had an interview with Alan Shipnuck. He had said in February his comments to Shipnuck about the Saudis were off the record.

Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA's Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.

TENNIS

Lawyer: Djokovic has good chance of getting Australian visa

BRISBANE, Australia — A Melbourne-based immigration lawyer says Novak Djokovic will likely be successful if he applies for a visa to enter Australia for the season-opening tennis major next year despite his high-profile deportation in January. Djokovic has won nine Australian Open championships among his 21 major titles. But he wasn’t allowed to defend his title this year after a 10-day legal saga over his COVID-19 vaccination status that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament. That means he could face an exclusion period of up to three years. But Australian Border Force officials have said exclusion periods can be waived. Immigration lawyer Kon-ming Tsai says it would “be in Australia’s best interests” to allow Djokovic entry for the 2023 tournament.