ON THE SIDELINES

Burch to play at Oregon

Burch is a former Five-Star Plus+ recruit who finished 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022. He played his high school football at Columbia’s Hammond, where he was the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Clowney apologizes

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney says he has apologized to Browns star Myles Garrett more than a week after criticizing Cleveland’s organization and coaching staff. Clowney had said the Browns favored Garrett and were more focused on getting him to the Hall of Fame than winning. The Browns disciplined Clowney by leaving him home from the season finale at Pittsburgh. Clowney spent two seasons with the Browns. The first year he had nine sacks. But this season he had just two sacks and missed four games with injuries. The 29-year-old is not under contract.