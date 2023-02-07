NFL

AP source: 49ers hire Wilks as DC

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator.

A person familiar with the choice said Tuesday that Wilks will fill the void created when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach in Houston. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn't been announced.

NFL Network first reported that Wilks got the job.

Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener

PHOENIX — Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she’s become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys, often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back. More than 150,000 fans signed a petition for the NFL to have her do the Super Bowl coin toss, but she said in a social media post that the NFL already had someone in place.

Vikings hire Brian Flores as DC

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator. The Vikings are trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season. Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh. He spent three years as head coach in Miami prior to that. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins. He then filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL. Flores was an assistant for eight seasons for New England’s defense before he went to Miami.

NASCAR

Truex determined to rebound with Gibbs

LOS ANGELES — Martin Truex Jr. contemplated retirement during last year’s winless season and took until June to decide to return in 2023. He's proven to be highly motivated as he heads into his 18th full Cup season. Truex opened the year with a victory Sunday night in the exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was a tremendous showing because Truex had been among the worst in the field in last year's race at the Coliseum. Next up for the 42-year-old is the Daytona 500 later this month. Truex is 0-for-18 in “The Great American Race.”

Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala. Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The deal was announced eight days before Daly will make his qualifying run for the Feb. 19 race. Daly will enter at least seven races in the No. 50 for TMT. The car will be sponsored by Bitnile, which sponsors Daly in IndyCar.