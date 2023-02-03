NFL

NFL will offer free CPR training

Inspired by the lifesaving medical attention Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month, the NFL and American Heart Association will provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week as part the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back, needed to be resuscitated after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington performed CPR on Hamlin on the field. People who visit the mobile training unit will receive hands-only CPR training from experts and receive CPR information that can be shared in their communities.

OLYMPICS

Baltic leaders: Olympic

boycott possible

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The prime ministers of the three Baltic countries have urged the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian athletes from next year’s Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine and say a boycott is a possibility. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says they should try to convince others "that the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes is just wrong.” She says “boycotting is the next step.” Latvian counterpart Arturs Krisjanis Karins called it “morally reprehensible” to allow Russians to compete at the Olympics. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania border Russia and gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. They have been strong supporters of Ukraine in the war.

US Figure Skating

blasts delay

in awarding of medals

U.S. Figure Skating has had enough with the delays over the awarding of team medals from the Beijing Olympics. It says in a strongly worded statement Thursday that it's time for “a fair and appropriate ruling to rightfully award medals to all clean sport athletes affected by this situation.” The Russian team won gold, but a positive doping test returned by Kamila Valieva has led to a lengthy and controversial investigation with no resolution nearly a year later. If the Russians were to be stripped of their medal, the U.S. would move from silver to gold. Japan would then be given silver and Canada the bronze.