ON THE SIDELINES

GOLF

Tiger Woods to return to play in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods is returning to competition next month in the Bahamas. He announced his decision on Twitter and it was not a big surprise. Woods is tournament host of the Hero World Challenge. He'll be part of a 20-man field that features 18 of the top 21 players in the current world ranking. Woods says other sponsor exemptions are going to Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Kisner. Woods hasn't played since missing the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July. He played only two other tournaments this year. Both were majors. He made the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

AAC to go without divisions with 14 teams in 2023

IRVING, Texas — The American Athletic Conference will not use divisions and play an eight-game league football schedule when it expands to 14 teams next season. As it does now, the AAC will match the top two teams from the regular-season standings in its championship game. The scheduling model was approved for use the next four seasons by the American’s athletic directors. The AAC is losing three of its current 11 members to the Big 12 next seasons, but adding six new schools from Conference USA. Replacing Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati will be UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and North Texas.

Coastal Carolina QB to miss 3-to-6 weeks with injury

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained last week in a win over Appalachian State. The school announced McCall's status. The anticipated recovery time puts McCall's availability for a possible Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 in doubt.

NFL

QB Stafford in concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams’ medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven’t identified a specific hit. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start Sunday if Stafford can’t go.