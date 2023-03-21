NFL

Cam Newton to throw at Auburn's Pro Day

Cam Newton is looking for another shot. The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced on social media that he’ll be working out for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft that year by the Carolina Panthers. Newton hasn’t played since 2021.

Panthers retooled offense designed to help No. 1 pick win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers aren’t making any secrets about their plans to select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, even if they aren’t saying which one. So, this offseason has been about putting the right pieces around him to help him win right away. The Panthers have added running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and backup. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis are the four QBs the Panthers are considering with the No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield excited about fresh start with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla.— Baker Mayfield is excited to have an opportunity to try to win Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million in free agency and will compete with third-year pro Kyle Trask to become Brady’s successor. Mayfield says he'll never be Brady, but he remains confident he can be a winning quarterback in the NFL.

Source: Magic Johnson joins Harris' bid for Commanders

WASHINGTON — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris' bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders. Johnson is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer's Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks. Longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rick Pitino accepts job at St. John's

NEW YORK — Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference. St. John’s has hired the Hall of Fame coach to boost a storied program that's been mired in mediocrity. The school posted the announcement on Twitter. Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.

Antoine Davis ends chase for Maravich's record

Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of the “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record. The Detroit Mercy guard finished four points shy of surpassing Maravich earlier this month in a loss during the Horizon League Tournament. Davis says he's upset about missing out on the postseason, adding he was cheated out of an opportunity no one can give him back.

TENNIS

Navratilova says she is cancer-free

LONDON — Martina Navratilova has returned to TV work at Tennis Channel during its Miami Open coverage. Her appearance comes less than three months after Navratilova said she had throat cancer and breast cancer. She says her sense of taste disappeared during the treatment for cancer and she lost 15 pounds. The 66-year-old member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame told Piers Morgan in an interview scheduled to be shown Tuesday on TalkTV that she has been told by doctors that she is “cancer-free” and that she should be “good to go” after some additional radiation treatment.

Alcaraz at No. 1; Nadal out of top 10

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Carlos Alcaraz has returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, replacing Novak Djokovic. Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 on Monday for the first time in 18 years. Alcaraz rose one spot a day after ending Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak by beating him in straight sets in the final at Indian Wells, California. Nadal has been sidelined since January by an injured hip flexor and he slipped four spots to No. 13.