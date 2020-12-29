ON THE SIDELINES

Arkansas had 10 chartered buses pull up to the football facilities on Tuesday to pick up the Razorbacks and begin the trip to Houston. Soon after, all 10 pulled away without coaches or players, as the announcement came that the game had been canceled.

TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati says a combination of COVID-19-related issues, injuries and other circumstances in the past 24 hours pushed the team below the established Big 12 Conference threshold for student-athlete availability that’s been in effect all season. He says that’s too much to overcome on such short notice.

It was the third game canceled since the bowl lineup was set earlier this month, with all of those involving SEC teams. The Gasparilla Bowl matching South Carolina against UAB was previously canceled, as was Missouri-Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee had to pull out of the Liberty Bowl, but Army replaced the Volunteers to face West Virginia.

Tennessee Lady Vols pause season

The Tennessee Lady Vols have paused team activities and postponed their next two games because of a positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing and the quarantining of players.