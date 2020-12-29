ON THE SIDELINES

Former Gamecock great to play in Japan
Veteran first baseman Justin Smoak, a former standout for Stratford High School and South Carolina, has elected to continue his career in Japan.
According to multiple reports on Tuesday night, Smoak is finalizing a contract with the Yomiuri Giants - Japan's most iconic baseball team - worth around $6 million to $7 million in guaranteed salary.
The 34-year-old switch-hitter spent most of last season with the Milwaukee Brewers on a $4-million deal, serving as their starting first baseman. He didn't live up to expectations in Milwaukee, slashing .186/.262/.381 with five homers and 15 RBI over 33 games before being released in September. He was then picked up by the San Francisco Giants, where he went hitless in six plate appearances.
Smoak - a former top prospect who was selected 11th overall by the Texas Rangers in 2005 - leaves the majors having compiled a .229/.322/.419 slash line with 196 homers, 196 doubles, and 570 RBI over 11 seasons with the Rangers, Brewers, Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Texas Bowl game canceled
The Texas Bowl has been canceled because of an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU’s program, becoming the 19th bowl canceled this season.
The Horned Frogs were supposed to play Arkansas on New Year’s Eve in Houston.
Arkansas had 10 chartered buses pull up to the football facilities on Tuesday to pick up the Razorbacks and begin the trip to Houston. Soon after, all 10 pulled away without coaches or players, as the announcement came that the game had been canceled.
TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati says a combination of COVID-19-related issues, injuries and other circumstances in the past 24 hours pushed the team below the established Big 12 Conference threshold for student-athlete availability that’s been in effect all season. He says that’s too much to overcome on such short notice.
It was the third game canceled since the bowl lineup was set earlier this month, with all of those involving SEC teams. The Gasparilla Bowl matching South Carolina against UAB was previously canceled, as was Missouri-Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee had to pull out of the Liberty Bowl, but Army replaced the Volunteers to face West Virginia.
Tennessee Lady Vols pause season
The Tennessee Lady Vols have paused team activities and postponed their next two games because of a positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing and the quarantining of players.
The Lady Vols (6-1) had been scheduled to play at No. 9 Texas A&M on Thursday and host No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday. Both games now have been postponed under the Southeastern Conference’s COVID-19 management requirements.
Tennessee wrapped up its non-conference schedule Monday night with a 77-52 win over Lipscomb, and all of the Lady Vols’ Tier 1 personnel had negative PCR and rapid antigen tests within 36 hours of that game. The positive test was administered Monday with the result coming back Tuesday morning.
SMU women's team shuts down season
The Southern Methodist University women’s basketball team has decided not to play the remainder of its 2020-21 season, with players opting out because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The Dallas school said in a statement that while the players agreed that all possible steps and precautions had been taken to keep them healthy and safe, they decided “that the totality of the circumstances was resulting in an in-season experience that they did not wish to prolong.”
Athletic director Rick Hart said it was a difficult decision for the players to make, and that the school supported them.
The women’s basketball team was 0-6 overall. Other SMU programs will continue to compete as scheduled.