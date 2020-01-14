Kuechly retiring
from Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.
The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team's website. He said, "I think now is the right chance to move on."
Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.
AP: Panthers tap
LSU's Brady as
offensive coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not confirmed the move.
Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.
Seahawks face
free agency questions
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the Seattle Seahawks head into free agency, it's clear where their focus will need to be.
The line of scrimmage must be a priority for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll with several significant players that are pending free agents for the Seahawks.
The free agent class is highlighted by a pair of defensive linemen in Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed.
Clowney may not have posted eye-popping numbers but his acquisition from Houston right before the start of the regular season was viewed as a success in the Seattle locker room.
Clowney said after the loss to Green Bay on Sunday his priority is to play for a team with a chance to win a Super Bowl. Whether that team is Seattle will be determined by whether Clowney wants to test free agency.
And lastly, there's the uncertainty whether Marshawn Lynch's unretirement was just three games and four touchdown runs, or if the 34-year-old version of Lynch wants to play in the 2020 season.
Astros look ahead
after firing managers
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros suddenly have a couple more holes to fill.
Less than a month before the start of spring training, the American League champions are without a manager and general manager after AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were suspended by Major League Baseball and subsequently fired by team owner Jim Crane for the club's sign-stealing scheme.
The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora on Tuesday, a day after baseball Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. Cora was described as the key person in the planning and execution of the cheating scheme as the bench coach for Houston when it won the 2017 World Series.
Now that the punishment has been handed out against Hinch and Luhnow, the architects of Houston’s unprecedented success, the franchise must find a way to move forward.
“I'm optimistic,” Crane said Monday. “This thing is deep here. There are a lot of smart people here. We'll have a speed bump here ... this is a tough day. But can we recover? Absolutely. And we'll have a great team next year.”
Truist Park
new name for
Braves' ballpark
ATLANTA (AP) — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves' stadium, replacing SunTrust Park.
Atlanta announced the change Tuesday following SunTrust bank's merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.
Most new purple signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves' home opener against Miami on April 3. SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.
