ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the pact tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as their head coach. The person says the Broncos will send a first-round pick in this year’s draft and a future second-rounder to the Saints in order to get Payton in Denver. Payton stepped down as the Saints’ coach last year but remained under contract with the team. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement.

Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach

HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his playing career. Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator.

Rodgers: Decision could come in ‘couple of weeks’

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl. The 39-year-old Rodgers has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him. Rodgers said Tuesday that “I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

Reich’s background helped him land Carolina job

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper says Frank Reich’s strong and qualified background as an offensive-minded coach is one of the primary reasons he hired him as the team’s new head coach. And, ultimately, one of the reasons the team passed on bringing back interim head coach Steve Wilks. Tepper says every year the NFL introduces new rules to benefit the offense, and thus it is beneficial to have an offensive coach. Wilks’ background was on defense. Reich was introduced as the team’s new head coach Tuesday, five days after the team announced his hire.

49ers’ Purdy has torn ligament in right elbow

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question. A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury. NFL Network first reported that Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm and said he will seek a second opinion on whether he needs a repair or a reconstruction.

NFL salary cap will be $224.8 million in 2023

The NFL’s salary cap will be $224.8 million in 2023, an increase of $16.6 million. The league informed teams of the new cap figure on Monday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. Overall, the cap is up $42.3 million from 2021, when it was at $182.5 million after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease of nearly $10 million. Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 15. Quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag cost at $32,416,000 followed by linebackers at $20,926,000, wide receivers at $19,743,000 and defensive ends $19,727,000.

Chargers to hire Moore as OC

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become offensive coordinator. Moore spent the past eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including the past four as the offensive coordinator, but it was announced on Sunday night he would not return. Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts’ coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

MLB

Braves sign manager Snitker to extension

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. The 67-year-old Snitker guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker says he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals.

Chip Caray follows grandpa’s footsteps as voice of Cardinals

Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club. The 57-year-old Caray attended high school in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield before heading to Georgia for college. He spent the past 20 seasons with the Braves and also has worked for the NBA’s Magic, the Mariners and the Cubs.