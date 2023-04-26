NBA

NBA Playoffs: Suns-Nuggets locked in

Denver and Phoenix are headed to a second-round matchup, and Atlanta extended its season. The Nuggets eliminated Minnesota in five games. The Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in five games. But Boston couldn’t get it done. The Celtics fell to the Hawks in Game 5 of their matchup. The Celtics are still up 3-2 in the series. Denver versus Phoenix is the first conference semifinal matchup to be locked in. Philadelphia is in the second round but is awaiting an opponent.

SOCCER

Hollywood owners make pitch to retired star

WREXHAM, Wales — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are making an audacious and very public bid to entice Gareth Bale out of retirement to play a season at Wrexham. Bale is a Wales great who retired after the World Cup at age 33. He offered his congratulations to Wrexham’s celebrity owners following the team’s promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer at the weekend. McElhenney responded by inviting Bale to a round of golf and joked "I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.” Reynolds weighed in by tweeting to Bale: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”