ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Browns' star Garrett banged up in car crash

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening one-car accident on Monday. Garrett spent several hours being treated at a hospital after rolling his car on a rural road following practice. Despite the injuries, the Browns have not yet ruled out Garrett.

Bills coordinator Dorsey erupts in close loss to Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is not going to apologize for the passion he has for football and for his players battling in the 90-plus degree South Florida heat. He can, however, appreciate a need to contain his emotions after a video clip showed his volatile eruption in the visitors’ coaches booth following Buffalo's 21-19 loss to Miami on Sunday. Dorsey was shown ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table before trashing his game notes in a 7-second clip captured by CBS. Dorsey says everyone's human, before adding he's going to learn from what happened.

Dallas gets 23-16 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as the Cowboys beat the Giants for the 10th time in 11 games. Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards and a 1-yard TD in winning his second straight start. Saquon Barkley scored on a 36-yard touchdown run and Graham Gano added three field goals for the Giants.