ON THE SIDELINES

Home field advantage

Top-eight national seeds Tennessee, Stanford, Texas A&M and East Carolina had easy wins on their home fields in NCAA baseball regional openers. Vanderbilt, which has reached the last two College World Series finals, continued its late-season swoon and will have to fight its way out of the loser’s bracket to advance. Conference USA pitcher of the year Tanner Hall pitched four-hit ball over eight shutout innings in Southern Mississippi’s 2-0 victory over Army. Campbell went deep four times in a 15-8 win over Georgia Tech. The Camels have homered in 20 straight games.

SEC OKs sports schedules, except football

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference approved future regular-season schedules and postseason formats for six sports — just not football — to conclude its annual league meetings. SEC presidents and chancellors reached agreement on schedules for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and softball to accommodate the addition of Oklahoma and Texas beginning in the 2025-26 athletic year. Men's basketball teams will play two permanent opponents home and away, one rotating opponent home and away, plus 12 remaining teams in single contests either home or away. Future football schedules will be determined at a later date.

Phils fire Girardi

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Girardi has been fired by the Philadelphia Phillies after his team’s terrible start. He's the first major league manager to lose his job this season. Philadelphia said bench coach Rob Thomson will become interim manager for the rest of the season. Expected to contend for an NL East title, the Phillies are 22-29 and 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets. Girardi started as the Phillies' manager in 2020 after previously managing the New York Yankees for 10 years. He finishes 132-141 with Philadelphia.

QB Fitzpatrick retires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has confirmed to The Associated Press that he plans to retire. His career spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL's most colorful and beloved journeymen. Fitzpatrick never settled for being a backup and ended up starting for every team. He was a seventh-round pick out of Harvard who overcame his physical limitations and modest college roots. He ended up becoming the NFL's first player to throw four touchdown passes in a single game with five different teams. Some of his most memorable performances came with Buffalo and the New York Jets. The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick's last team was Washington.

