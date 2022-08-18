ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion TV contracts

The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference. A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference's soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year. Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL. That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.

USC, UCLA exits could cost Pac-12 schools $13M

LOS ANGELES — A new report says the departures of Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12 Conference could mean an estimated loss of around $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools. The interim report was released during a Board of Regents meeting held at UCLA to address its move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024. California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded an explanation from UCLA about the move when he attended last month’s Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. UCLA and USC announced in June that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference in two years. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.