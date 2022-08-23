ON THE SIDELINES

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ABC to air NCAA women's basketball title game
The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast on ABC this season for the first time. The championship game usually airs in prime time but will be played at 3 p.m. on April 2. ESPN said it would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows that night. Last season’s championship game, in which South Carolina beat UConn, was the most viewed women’s title game in nearly two decades, drawing 4.85 million viewers. The national semifinals averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 21% year over year, and was the most viewed semifinals in a decade. The full tournament averaged 634,000 viewers, up 16% from the previous year’s coverage.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama gives Saban
new 8-year, $93.6M deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia. The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game.