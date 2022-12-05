ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Two Gamecocks earn SEC honors

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger earned a spot on the All-SEC first team and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. was named to the All-SEC second-team unit, the Associated Press announced today.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tar Heels drop out of AP Top 25

Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars earned 37 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week. This is the program's first stint at the top since the “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. Connecticut has climbed to No. 5 while Tennessee and Alabama cracked the top 10 for the first time. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after losing four straight games.

MLB

Bonds, Clemens left out of Hall again; McGriff elected

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday. It was the first time that Bonds, Clemens and Schilling had faced a Hall committee since their 10th and final appearances on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Bonds and Clemens have been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, and support for Schilling dropped after he made hateful remarks.

McGriff, the lanky first baseman, nicknamed the “Crime Dog,” hit .284 with 493 homers and 1,550 RBIs over 19 seasons with six major league teams. The five-time All-Star helped Atlanta win the 1995 World Series.

McGriff will be inducted into Cooperstown on July 23, along with anyone chosen in the writers’ vote, announced Jan. 24.

AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have landed Trea Turner, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.

NFL

Cowboys score 33 in 4th for win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Malik Hooker returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown against his former team in a 33-point fourth quarter for Dallas, propelling the Cowboys to a 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas led 21-19 entering the fourth when Dak Prescott threw the last of his three touchdown passes. Hooker’s scoop-and-score was the first of four fourth-quarter takeaways by Dallas, all of which led to touchdowns. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions and lost a fumble for the Colts.

Watson rusty in return

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days, but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

Lawrence hurt in game versus Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars followed up their best performance of the year with their worst in a 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. Lawrence had an injury scare at the end of the first half but finished the game. He completed 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards in one of his worst performances of the season.

Panthers waive QB Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker.

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive.