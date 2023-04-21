NFL suspends 5

The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

NCAA rules shorten games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games.

The most notable is one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. The new clock rule affects only Divisions I and II.

Penalties accepted at the end of the first and third quarters will now be enforced at the start of the following quarter and back-to-back timeouts during the same dead-ball period are no longer allowed.

Craig Breedlove dies

Craig Breedlove, who set land-speed records by topping 400, 500 and 600 mph in jet-powered cars nicknamed Spirit of America, has died. He was 86.

Breedlove died at his home in Rio Vista, California, on April 4. His wife, Yadira Breedlove, said the cause of death was cancer.

Breedlove battled Tom Green and Art Arfons on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to set and then break each other’s speed records during the freewheeling 1960s. Breedlove’s final speed record was 606.6 mph in 1965.