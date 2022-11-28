ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal.

Aaron Rodgers injures ribs

PHILADELPHIA — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injured ribs. Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball. Rodgers was 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Fickell to take over as Wisconsin's coach

Wisconsin is bringing Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell back to the Big Ten. The Badgers have hired Fickell to take over their football program after his successful run with the Bearcats. Fickell posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincinnati and helped the Bearcats earn a College Football Playoff berth last year. The former Ohio State defensive lineman went 6-7 as the Buckeyes’ interim coach in 2011. The 49-year-old Fickell takes over for interim coach and former Badgers star player Jim Leonhard.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston reaches No. 1 in AP poll

Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men's college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.