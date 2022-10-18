ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Chargers get OT win over Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. The game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Denver’s Montrell Washington muffed JK Scott’s punt at the Broncos 32-yard line. It was recovered by Deane Leonard at the 28.

Wentz to have surgery to repair broken finger

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken right ring finger. The team did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. Wentz continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak.

Panthers unsure who starts vs. Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are such a mess with the Carolina Panthers quarterback situation that interim coach Steve Wilks isn’t even sure who’ll be healthy enough to start Sunday against Tampa Bay. Both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are dealing with sprained ankles, while P.J. Walker has a neck injury. Jacob Eason is the only healthy QB on the roster, but he was just elevated from the practice squad last week and has limited NFL experience. Wilks said Monday he hopes that Darnold will be designated to return from injured reserve this week, but isn't sure he will be ready to play.

Tagovailoa preparing to start Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter. Assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

Russell Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries. A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Wilson received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He strained the latissimus dorsi on his right side during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.