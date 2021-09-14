ON THE SIDELINES

Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT
LAS VEGAS — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas.
The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious rally, a stellar defensive play from Carl Nassib and a perfect play call that produced a 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones that gave the Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
"Felt like I died and woke up. And died. And woke up again," coach Jon Gruden said. "I was like a cat — I had multiple lives."
Carr engineered three game-tying drives in the fourth quarter and before winning it in the wild overtime.
49ers' Mostert to undergo season-ending surgery
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee after getting injured in the season opener.
Coach Kyle Shanahan had said Mostert was expected to miss eight weeks because of chipped cartilage in his knee, but Mostert announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season.
Mostert said he was “gutted” by the news, but after consulting with multiple doctors felt this was the best decision for his long-term future.
“This gives me, without a doubt in my mind, the best possibility at coming back 110%,” he wrote. “I have ALWAYS come back stronger and I will this time too! ... This is obviously not what I worked so hard for. I wish more than anything I could be out on the field with my brothers!!!"
The injury to Mostert is the second season-ending injury suffered by a key 49ers player already this year after the 2020 season was derailed by injuries. Cornerback Jason Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee in the season opener at Detroit.
6 Saints coaches test positive
Six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The names of those who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws.
The people said the entire Saints coaching staff had been vaccinated.
It is unclear how long those who tested positive will remain isolated from the team before they may return to the field or in-person meetings.
For now, the entire team is operating under the NFL's enhanced mitigation protocols, meaning mandatory masking inside facilities, daily testing, no in-person meetings and grab-and-go meals.
Dolphins' Davis on IR
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Raekwon Davis was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, meaning the defensive tackle will miss at least three games.
Davis injured a knee in the Dolphins’ season-opening win at New England on Sunday. This weekend’s game against Buffalo will be the first he misses in his career, after appearing in all 16 games for Miami during his rookie season in 2020.
Amendola impresses as punter
NEW YORK — Matt Ammendola caught the snap, booted the ball with his right leg and sent it soaring downfield 50 yards.
Not a bad punt, right?
Well, the fact the New York Jets rookie placekicker hadn't previously attempted a punt in a game — not college, not high school, not ever — made it even more impressive. And because of an injury to punter Braden Mann, Ammendola had to handle those duties the rest of the game and finished with a solid 48.5-yard average.
“I've actually never punted, which is the craziest thing,” a smiling Ammendola said. "It was a whirlwind, just kind of going in there. You never want to see a teammate go down, especially my punter, my holder.
“But, you know, sometimes you've just kind of got to step in and just go about it.”