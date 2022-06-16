ON THE SIDELINES

WNBA

Sue Bird to retire

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird says the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA. Bird’s announcement ended any speculation about her future. She acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. Bird strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player. She missed two seasons due to injuries. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2002 following her storied college career at UConn.

NFL

Willis opts to retire from Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts starting safety Khari Willis has decided to retire so he can pursue a career in the ministry. Willis made the announcement in a Twitter post. While the move came as a surprise to many, team officials seemed to have an inkling Willis was considering retirement when they excused him from this month's three-day mandatory minicamp. Coach Frank Reich said then that Willis did not attend because of personal reasons. Willis finishes his career with 219 tackles, four interceptions and 3 1/2 sacks in three seasons.

Falcons' Ridder gets praise

Desmond Ridder has impressed himself — and coach Arthur Smith — with his ability to quickly absorb the Atlanta Falcons' playbook.

Ridder is still considered the challenger to veteran Marcus Mariota in the Falcons' quarterback competition. Based on his strong start in mandatory minicamp and rookie camp, Ridder, the third-round draft pick from Cincinnati, could gain ground quickly when training camp opens on July 26.

Smith doesn't toss around compliments easily, especially to rookies. It was notable when he handed Ridder praise on Wednesday.

“He’s light years ahead of most other young quarterbacks from the neck up,” Smith said of Ridder. "I will give him that compliment.”

Mariota is expected to open the season as the starter as the Falcons move on from 14 seasons with Matt Ryan playing almost every game.

