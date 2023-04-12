MLB

Twins' Farmer hit in face; oral surgery next

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito. The initial diagnosis was announced by the Twins as a jaw injury after the 92 mph pitch from Giolito ran inside and knocked Farmer to the dirt in the fourth inning. Giolito appeared concerned as he raised his arms toward his head and walked forward from the mound. Willi Castro replaced Farmer as a pinch-runner. He walked slowly to the dugout with a towel pressed against his face and his head hunched down.

MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games

PHOENIX — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh. MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes. Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.