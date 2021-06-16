ON THE SIDELINES

Belichick not expecting
Gilmore to attend
minicamp this week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he doesn't expect former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team's remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week.
It's an indication that the former defensive player of the year could possibly be a holdout as the team prepares to open training camp next month.
"I don't expect him to be here," Belichick said Tuesday. "And we'll just focus on the guys that are here."
Gilmore was absent from the opening day of minicamp Monday. Belichick declined to say whether the absence was excused.
Gilmore is entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal signed in 2017. He is set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 and is in line to receive an additional $500,000 roster bonus.
Gilmore has been a standout in New England's secondary since arriving as a free agent from Buffalo. He has 11 interceptions in his four seasons with the Patriots.
Gilmore, who will turn 31 in September, tied a career low with one interception last season. He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and a season-ending quadriceps injury late in the season.
MLB threatens pitchers
with 10-game bans
for altering balls
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21.
The commissioner's office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don't request inspections.
While suspensions would be with pay, repeat offenders would receive progressive discipline, and teams and club employees would be subject to discipline for failure to comply.
Panthers agree to terms with Jaycee Horn
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from South Carolina.
The deal includes a fifth-year team option.
Horn was the eighth player selected in this year's draft and the first defensive player chosen.
He had 101 tackles and two interceptions in his three seasons for the Gamecocks. Horn is expected to start this season for the Panthers opposite Donte Jackson.