ON THE SIDELINES

Belichick not expecting

Gilmore to attend

minicamp this week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he doesn't expect former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team's remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week.

It's an indication that the former defensive player of the year could possibly be a holdout as the team prepares to open training camp next month.

"I don't expect him to be here," Belichick said Tuesday. "And we'll just focus on the guys that are here."

Gilmore was absent from the opening day of minicamp Monday. Belichick declined to say whether the absence was excused.

Gilmore is entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal signed in 2017. He is set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 and is in line to receive an additional $500,000 roster bonus.

Gilmore has been a standout in New England's secondary since arriving as a free agent from Buffalo. He has 11 interceptions in his four seasons with the Patriots.