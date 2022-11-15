ON THE SIDELINES

Beyond Germany, NFL eyes Spain, France

MUNICH — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league’s wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional games soon, the NFL's analysis of fan growth and commercial potential puts Spain and France on the league's radar to host future games. League officials say nothing is imminent, but in the next six to 12 months they'll be accessing stadiums.

Commanders revel in spoiler role with win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders reveled in their spoiler role in a 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Heinicke thrust his arm in the air in celebration and put his fingers to his lips to shush the Eagles and the haters as he walked off the field a winner and improved to 3-1 this season as a starter. He threw for 211 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while steering clock-killing drives that sparked the upset. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 128 yards and the Commanders got 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. Joey Slye kicked field goals of 44, 58, 32 and 55 yards.

Panthers players push owner Tepper for grass field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said several team leaders spoke to Tepper about the possibility of returning to a grass field earlier this season, but as of yet have not heard if any change is in the works. Bank of America Stadium, an outdoor stadium, was built in 1995 and had a grass field up until the spring of 2021. Tepper decided to install FieldTurf as part of a $50 million renovation project in the spring of 2021 after landing a Major League Soccer expansion team.

TENNIS

Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says it has confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister has overturned Djokovic's potential three-year exclusion period from Australia. The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived under certain circumstances. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has declined comment on privacy grounds. That means any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status for Australia would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.