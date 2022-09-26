ON THE SIDELINES

NFL
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will provide his perspective, and will also be a part of the coaching staff for flag game.
Tiafoe lifts Team World to 1st Laver Cup win
LONDON (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has saved four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer’s Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe performed Sunday with the same crunch-time success and wide-smiling showmanship he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open this month. The victory over 2021 French Open runner-up Tsitsipas allowed the group of 20-somethings on Team World to take three-day competition against Team Europe, which featured Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.