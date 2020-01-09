Mississippi State hires
Leach as head coach
(AP) - The pirate is heading to Starkvegas.
Mississippi State hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head football coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation's quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, fired last week after two seasons. Mississippi State announced it hired Leach with a social media hype video that included its new coach bellyflopping into a pool.
College football in the state of Mississippi has gotten a lot more interesting over the past month, with Leach joining new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
“Welcome to the state old pirate and friend!!” Kiffin tweeted.
The post-bowl game firing by Mississippi State was unusual, but the Bulldogs now have a coach with a long track record of winning at programs that have historically struggled. In 18 years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including a school-record 11 victories in 2018.
He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars. He produced a similar turnaround at Texas Tech, taking the Red Raiders to bowl games in all 10 seasons.
His style is anything but typical. Leach gets a lot of attention for his news conferences, where he has been known to dole out wedding advice, once pondered which Pac-12 mascots would survive a fight and told tales about his passion for pirates. He taught a class at Washington State last year about football and combat.
When his teams have struggled, his news conferences have been far less amusing. Leach has not been shy about calling players soft and making other disparaging remarks.
But on the field, his teams win more than they lose and his quarterbacks typically throw for more yards than just about anyone else. Washington State has led the nation in passing four times since 2014 and never finished worse than third over that period.
Leach is one of the godfathers of the modern passing game. He helped develop the Air Raid offense at Division II Valdosta State and Kentucky under Hal Mumme.
Wie announces pregnancy
(AP) Professional golfer Michelle Wie is going to be a mom.
The 30-year-old Wie, who married Jonnie West (son of NBA great Jerry "The Logo" West) last August, announced the news Thursday on Instagram, saying the couple are expecting a baby girl this summer.
Wie hasn't competed on the LPGA Tour since withdrawing from last June's KPMG Women's PGA.
She underwent surgery in October 2018 to repair an avulsion fracture, bone chips and nerve entrapment in her right hand.
Recently, Wie joined CBS Sports this year and will serve as a contributor for several events, including the Masters.
Embiid to have finger surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid needs more surgery, this time for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand, the latest setback in the injury-riddled career of the Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star center.
Embiid, averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season, will have surgery Friday and will be evaluated in one to two weeks.
He has never played more than 64 games in a season and won't again this season after he was hurt Monday night in a victory over Oklahoma City. Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half.
