ON THE SIDELINES

Rodgers missing from Packers' minicamp
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams isn’t making any predictions on whether Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to him again this fall.
Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, the man who protects Rodgers’ blind side, also won’t hazard a guess on the reigning NFL MVP’s future in Green Bay.
Rodgers wasn’t with the Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session on Tuesday, the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its three-time MVP quarterback. He also hadn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities, which represented a change from his usual offseason routine.
“Honestly, I’ve got no expectations, man,” Adams said Tuesday. “I’m just being supportive of my guy and let it all unfold how it does. Obviously I’m praying that he comes back. We all want him back."
Lawrence because of hamstring tightness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.
The No. 1 overall draft pick returned after getting some treatment on the field and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also had a pass tipped and returned for a score.
Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday's workout.
Giants' Super Bowl coach Fassel dies at 71
Jim Fassel, whose bold guarantee of a playoff bid late in the 2000 season seemingly catapulted the New York Giants to a spot in the Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.
The Giants said Tuesday that family friends informed them of his death.
Son John Fassel, special teams coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times. He told the newspaper his father was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with chest pains and died while being treated Monday.
Fassel, the 1997 NFL coach of the year, guided the Giants from 1997 to 2003, posting a 58-53-1 record. He was 2-3 in the postseason, including a 34-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl in February 2001.
Fassel's 58 victories place him behind Steve Owen (153), Tom Coughlin (102) and Bill Parcells (77) among Giants coaches. Owen and Parcells are Hall of Famers, and Parcells and Coughlin each won a pair of Super Bowls.
Panthers owner: 'No way' I'd build domed stadium
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he's no longer considering building a domed stadium in downtown Charlotte in the post-COVID-19 era.
Tepper said in 2019 he hoped to build a retractable roof stadium in Charlotte within the next 10 years, in part to draw other big sporting events to the city like the NCAA men's basketball Final Four. But Tepper has backed off that idea after the coronavirus pandemic turned the sports world upside down, prompting teams to limit seating for fans last year.
"There is no way in hell I would build a domed stadium in Charlotte, especially after COVID," Tepper said Tuesday. "The weather is too beautiful and if anything it (COVID-19) shows you it is an advantage to have that kind of (open-air) building."
Tepper added that the Panthers are content to stay at Bank of America Stadium for now, saying "in the meantime we are trying to make the building we have the best possible building we can have."