ON THE SIDELINES

Rodgers missing from Packers' minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams isn’t making any predictions on whether Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to him again this fall.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, the man who protects Rodgers’ blind side, also won’t hazard a guess on the reigning NFL MVP’s future in Green Bay.

Rodgers wasn’t with the Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session on Tuesday, the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its three-time MVP quarterback. He also hadn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities, which represented a change from his usual offseason routine.

“Honestly, I’ve got no expectations, man,” Adams said Tuesday. “I’m just being supportive of my guy and let it all unfold how it does. Obviously I’m praying that he comes back. We all want him back."

Lawrence because of hamstring tightness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.