ON THE SIDELINES

WNBA

Russian court sets Brittney Griner

appeal date for Oct. 25

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. It has been scheduled for Oct. 25. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The Moscow region court said Monday it will hear her appeal. Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bryce Young has a shoulder sprain

Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder. Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update on Young’s status for the top-ranked Crimson Tide's game with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Saban described it as “a little bit of a shoulder injury” but says it isn't a long-term issue. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and went most of the way in a win over Arkansas.

Wisconsin fires head coach

Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading his alma mater. The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. Chryst is 67-26 since taking over as coach of the Badgers in 2015. But the program has been backsliding. Chryst had double-digit win seasons in four of his first five years at Wisconsin and has gone 33-19 since, including 15-12 in the last 27 games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, another former Badgers player, was named interim coach.

NFL

Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. The MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets.

Panthers to stick with struggling Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Baker Mayfield will remain the team's starting quarterback for next Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield is coming off another poor performance. He was booed by the home crowd in a loss to Arizona. Sam Darnold is eligible to return from injured reserve, but Rhule says Darnold wouldn't be available until next week at the earliest. Carolina’s passing game is a mess through four games, and Mayfield is ranked last in the league in ESPN’s total quarterback rating. He's also had an NFL-high 11 passes tipped at the line of scrimmage.