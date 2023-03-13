NFL

Panthers acquire No. 1 overall pick from Bears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are on the clock. Two people familiar with the deal say the Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Bears will receive Carolina's No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in this year's draft, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback, although it's not clear which player the team prefers.

Browns restructure Watson deal

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the situation says the Cleveland Browns have restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract to create salary-cap space ahead of NFL free agency. The Browns always have had the ability to convert Watson’s base salary into a signing bonus and create $36 million of room, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing any information.

NFC champion Eagles facing key losses

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have several high-profile free agents. General manager Howie Roseman has said the Eagles won’t be able to sign them all. Roseman has some tough decisions to make at several positions. Philadelphia’s needs will depend on how many high-profile free agents leave. Their biggest departures could come on defense. Javon Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks to help the Eagles to an NFL-leading 70 sacks last season. C.J. Gardner-Johnson tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite missing five games late in the regular season.

Packers would honor trade request from Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy confirmed that the team granted the New York Jets permission to talk with Aaron Rodgers and would honor a trade request if the four-time MVP quarterback makes one. Murphy made those comments Friday while speaking during a broadcast of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls basketball championships that aired on Green Bay television station WCWF. Murphy’s comments follow reports that Jets owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas visited Rodgers’ home in southern California earlier this week.