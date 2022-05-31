ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Griese trades in mic

to take over

as 49ers QB coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brian Griese decided on a career change this offseason after a 13-year run in the broadcast booth that included the last two as the analyst on “Monday Night Football.” He traded in the work of a broadcaster to get back into the grind of the NFL as quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers. He is tasked with developing Trey Lance into a franchise quarterback. Griese brings his experience of 11 years playing quarterback in the NFL to his first foray into coaching.

“I got to a point where I needed a new challenge,” Griese said. “That coupled with the moment where ESPN decided to go in a different direction, I’m not saying they didn’t, but they got a bigger fish. I understand the dynamics of that. I always knew that that possibility and probably likelihood was out there. But I did get to do it at the highest level for two years, and I loved every minute of it. So I had a decision to make at that point. This opportunity came up, and it was a challenge that I wanted to run towards and not away from this.”

Griese comes into the job having played at the highest level, winning a national championship in college at Michigan, being a backup to John Elway on a Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie, then replacing a legend the following season.

In all, Griese started 83 games in his 11 NFL seasons, with highs like a Pro Bowl bid in 2000 to lows like getting cut or benched multiple times. He brings that perspective to his new career.

Arizona Cardinals

DB Jeff Gladney dies

DALLAS (AP) — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, has died in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent, Brian Overstreet. Gladney played at TCU and was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He was released before the 2021 season after being charged with assaulting a woman. The Cardinals signed Gladney in March after he was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas. He participated in team drills last week. The Cardinals say they're "devastated" to learn about Gladney's death.

FRENCH OPEN

Zverev ousts Alcaraz;

Gauff advances

PARIS (AP) — Third-seeded Alexander Zverev has knocked Carlos Alcaraz out of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7) victory in the quarterfinals. The 2020 U.S. Open runner-up will next face either No. 1 Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal for a spot in the final. Zverev served for the victory at 5-4 in the fourth set but the 19-year-old Alcaraz broke him there. The 25-year-old German converted his second match point, sending a backhand return just out of Alcaraz’s reach. It is Zverev’s first win over a top-10 opponent in a Grand Slam tournament.

American teenager Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

The 18-year-old Gauff will next face another first-time semifinalist in Martina Trevisan, who earlier beat Leylah Fernandez.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0