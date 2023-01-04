ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

NFL considering scheduling options

The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl. The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule. The pivotal Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest while making a tackle in the first quarter. A marketing representative for his family says Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field. NFL executive Jeff Miller said there has been no decision on whether to resume the Bills-Bengals game at a later date. A decision will be made in the coming days.

Hamlin's foundation approaching $7M in donations

Damar Hamlin’s foundation continues to get donations, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Through Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded $6.6 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children.

Alexander playing major role in Packers' late-season surge

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers enter their regular-season finale controlling their playoff fate in part because their lone Pro Bowl selection has cemented his status as one of the game’s top cornerbacks. Jaire Alexander already had a career-high five interceptions this season before delivering one of his top performances yet Sunday in a 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Alexander helped the Packers limit Vikings star Justin Jefferson to one catch for 15 yards. The Packers will earn their fourth straight playoff berth if they beat the Detroit Lions at home Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

GOLF

Cantlay has no interest in LIV

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has no interest in joining LIV Golf. He still sees what competition from the Saudi-funded rival league has done for the PGA Tour. Cantlay is part of the field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. It's the first event of the new year. And it's the first of the so-called elevated events that have raised purses. Kapalua's prize fund is up to $15 million. The other elevated events will be in the $20 million range. Cantlay says changes to the tour mean top players competing against each other more often. He says that can only help.