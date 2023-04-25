NBA

LeBron leads Lakers past Grizz for 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who are on the brink of their first playoff series victory outside the Florida bubble since 2012. Desmond Bane scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the second-seeded Grizzlies.

Heat stun Bucks for 3-1 lead

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination. The 56 points also became Butler’s career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double.

Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

HOUSTON — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

TENNIS

Wimbledon to house Ukraine's players, fund relief efforts

The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate what could top more than $600,000 after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war. Club chairman Ian Hewitt says letting Russians and Belarusians compete at Wimbledon after banning them a year ago was probably the most difficult decision of his tenure. Wimbledon begins on July 3.