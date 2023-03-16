NFL

Rodgers' exit would mean new era for Packers

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise.

Love finally has a chance to show he was worth the gamble.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. Assuming that move is made, Love will take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

“We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said Feb. 28 during the NFL scouting combine. “I think I’ve expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play. That’s the next step in his progression.”

Love’s two predecessors set quite the standard.

The Packers have had three decades of Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback production from Brett Favre and Rodgers, who won a combined seven MVP awards during their time in Green Bay.

Love has spent the past three seasons backing up Rodgers, just as Rodgers took over after backing up Favre for three seasons. Rodgers said during his “Pat McAfee Show” appearance that he got the impression the Packers wanted to move on from him and make Love the starter.

“Jordan’s going to be a great player,” Rodgers said. “He’s a ... great kid. He had a really good year this year, getting better on the look team. He’s got a bright future in front of him.”

NASCAR

NASCAR issues largest team fine in history against Hendrick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history. Hendrick Motorsports faces a combined $400,000 fines for modifying air-deflecting pieces last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The organization also receives four-race suspensions for each of its four crew chiefs. Its drivers were docked 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. Hendrick Motorsports says it is appealing. NASCAR also fined Denny Hamlin $50,000 for intentionally wrecking Ross Chastain on the final lap of Sunday's race.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia's Jalen Carter gets 1-year probation, fine

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Carter has been sentenced to 12 months' probation and a $1,000 fine. Carter is projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft. He must complete 50 hours of community service and a state-approved defensive driving course. Willock and Chandler LeCroy died in the Jan. 15 crash, which happened hours after Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship.