ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Giants D expects to see 'Hurts the MVP candidate'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are ready for a different Jalen Hurts this time around. That means a fully healthy Philadelphia Eagles quarterback who's one of the NFL’s most dynamic dual threat players. Hurts was a full participant at Eagles practice Wednesday. That's a clear indication he has healed from the sprained right shoulder he suffered early last month at Chicago. He looked less than 100% when the teams played in Week 18. When the teams meet in their NFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night in Philadelphia, New York fully expects to see a healthy and dangerous Hurts.

Injuries lead to more change on Bengals O-line

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that was so consistent in November and December will have a different look when the team visits the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game Sunday. Right guard Alex Cappa, right tackle La'el Collins and now left tackle Jonah Williams are out. With linemen now at a premium, the Bengals will start Jackson Carman at left tackle. Carman was converted to guard when he was drafted by the Bengals last year.

Titans hire Niners' Ran Carthon as new GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday.

Staley to return as Chargers coach

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. The same can not be said for some of his offensive staff. The team on Tuesday announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years. Criticism about Lombardi’s play-calling increased throughout the season. The Chargers were ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with the third-worst rushing attack in the league.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida QB asks for release amid NIL mess

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation says Florida quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has requested a release from his national letter of intent after a $13 million name, imagine and likeness deal fell through. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has publicly acknowledged the split. Rashada’s future had been in doubt since he failed to enroll at Florida last week. He flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida in mid-November and formally signed with the Gators on Dec. 21. But his arrival in Gainesville was contingent on a four-year, $13 million NIL deal he signed with the Gator Collective. But the financial backing fell through.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal says his hip was injured during a second-round loss at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald. The 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 defeat abruptly ended Nadal's title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. Nadal pulled up awkwardly at the end of a point late in the second set against the 65th-ranked McDonald. The No. 1-seeded Nadal was visited by a trainer on the sideline and then left the court for a medical timeout. Nadal returned to play but was physically compromised and not his usual chase-every-ball self.