ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Harbaugh with Panthers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position.

The person characterized the talks as a conversation, not a job interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not normally release details of its coaching search.

The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after a 30-24 loss to Tampa Bay. Steve Wilks is currently serving as Panthers interim head coach.

Under Harbaugh, the San Francisco 49ers reached the NFC championship game three straight years from 2011 to 2013 and lost Super Bowl 47 to Baltimore.

No Bills-Bengals resumption this week

The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals their suspended game will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date.

The game was suspended Monday night in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped after making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals.

Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance. Players from both teams were crying and praying during an emotional scene on the field.

Hamlin family asks for prayers

Damar Hamlin's family is expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals.

Hamlin's family says in a message posted on Twitter that it's deeply moved by the kind words and donations from around the country, and that the generosity and compassion shown has meant the world to them.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Report could mean March Madness expansion

The NCAA Division I transformation committee has released its final report recommending more sport-by-sport governance in college sports, enhanced expectations for D-1 schools to create a more uniform experience for athletes across all schools and allowing 25% of teams in the most-sponsored sports to compete in championship events.

That could mean a March Madness tournament with 90 teams instead of the current 68.

The report will be presented to the Division I Board of Directors for consideration ahead of next week’s NCAA convention in San Antonio.