ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them. Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals to 229 total yards — 100 in the first half. Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati’s AFC North rival. The Browns ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away. Jacoby Brissett had a TD run and pass for Cleveland.

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said he’s sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark he has brought to the offense. But Wilks could have a tricky situation on his hands in the coming weeks when both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are healthy and ready to compete. The Panthers normally only activate two QBs on game day. If Wilks chooses Mayfield over Darnold, it’s hard to foresee that being an issue given Darnold’s personality. But if Wilks picks Darnold over Mayfield it will be interesting to see how the fiery, often outspoken No. 1 overall pick might react.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season. Taylor is a graduate transfer from Virginia. He had started all eight games and has 3 1/2 sacks. Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. UNC visits Virginia on Saturday.