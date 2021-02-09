ON THE SIDELINES

"I'm frustrated with getting hit too much. I'm frustrated with that," Wilson said. "At the end of the day you want to win ... I think that's part of the process."

Wilson's comments came after days of conjecture that followed Seattle's star quarterback being honored by the league with its top award for work done off the field. Wilson was presented the award last weekend at the Super Bowl in Tampa, becoming the second Seahawks player to be honored, joining Steve Largent.

But while his work off the field has been noteworthy, it was on the field concerns with the Seahawks that steered the conversation. Wilson noted his frustration with being at the Super Bowl and not playing. Seattle last reached the Super Bowl in February 2015 and hasn't advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since.

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Fresh off his victory in Saudi Arabia, Dustin Johnson decided Tuesday to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, leaving the tournament without a player from the top 10 in the world ranking.

Johnson is a two-time winner at Pebble Beach. He typically plays with his de facto father-in-law, hockey great Wayne Gretzky, except that amateurs are not in the field this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His manager, David Winkle at Hambric Sports Management, said the world's No. 1 player decided he would be better off enjoying a week at home before going to Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. The following week, he is scheduled to play a World Golf Championships event on Florida's Gulf Coast.

