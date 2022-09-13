ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Amazon Prime ready to kick off 'Thursday Night Football'

Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video kicks off an 11-year agreement between Amazon and the NFL and marks the first time the league has sold a package of games to a streaming service. Amazon won the rights to the prime-time package last March. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023, along with the rest of the league’s broadcasting contracts, but two months later it was announced that they would take over the Thursday night package from Fox a year earlier.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are not putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb, leaving open the possibility that he could return in fewer than four games.

Cowboys won't put Prescott on IR

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team's flagship radio station that the team wants Prescott “to be a consideration for playing within the next four games." That is the minimum number of games a player has to miss if placed on injured reserve.

“We feel very good after surgery, after listening to the medical people, that Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball real quick,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Prescott had surgery Monday, a day after he got hurt in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 19-3 loss at home to Tampa Bay.

Good news for Watt

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss at least one game with a pec injury. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said the injury isn't as bad as initially feared and said it's too early to tell how long Watt might be sidelined.

Newcomers Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will get an opportunity at filling in for Watt when the Steelers host New England in their home opener in Week 2.

NBA

Suns owner suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe

NEW YORK — The NBA suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.” The findings come nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. Sarver apologized for “words and actions that offended our employees,” though he disagreed with some of the report’s findings.